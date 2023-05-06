Adani Power FY23 Results: Net Profit Up 118.4% At Rs 10,726.6 Crore

Adani Power Ltd. reported a rise in its consolidated net profit for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Consolidated profit for the year jumped 118.4% to Rs 10,726.6 crore as compared with Rs 4,911.58 crore in the previous fiscal, due to lower finance cost on account of debt prepayment, according to its exchange filing.

Revenue for the independent power producer company was at Rs 38,773.30 crore, which is a 2.3% rise, mainly due to improved tariff realisation, high import coal price, and higher one-time revenue recognition on account of regulatory claims.