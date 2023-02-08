Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Samvardhana Motherson, Godrej Agrovet Q3 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Adani Power, Samvardhana Motherson International, Adani Wilmar, Shree Cement and Godrej Agrovet are among the companies scheduled to announce their results for the quarter ended December 2022.

Endurance Technologies, Cummins India, Piramal Pharma, Honeywell Automation India, Oberoi Realty, Graphite India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Gati and Dreamfolks Services will also announce their earnings for the quarter under review.

Other companies that will declare their financial results are Piramal Enterprises, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota, GOCL Corporation, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HG Infra Engineering, Hindustan Foods and Talbros Automotive Components.