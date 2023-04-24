Adani Ports Starts $130 Million Buyback Of Debt Securities
The purpose of the offer is to partly prepay company's near-term debt maturities and to convey comfortable liquidity position.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $130 million, or Rs 1,066.83 crore, in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.375% senior notes due 2024.
The purpose of the offer is to partly prepay the company's near-term debt maturities and to convey a comfortable liquidity position, the Adani-group company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
The port operator expects $520 million notes to remain outstanding after the completion of this offering. Adani Ports intends to offer to purchase for cash about $130 million of outstanding notes in each of the next four quarters.
"The company may choose to either accelerate or defer this plan, subject to the terms, including the pricing, to be separately announced for each of such tranches," it said in the filing.
The company intends to fund the notes, which are accepted for purchase in the tender offer, from its cash reserves, it said.
Shares of the company rose 0.16% to Rs 662.65 apiece as of 9:39 a.m., compared to a flat Nifty 50.
All of the 20 analysts tracking the stock maintained a 'buy', with the average 12-month consensus price target implying an upside of 22%, according to Bloomberg data.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.