Adani Ports Starts $130 Million Buyback Of Debt Securities

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $130 million, or Rs 1,066.83 crore, in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.375% senior notes due 2024.

The purpose of the offer is to partly prepay the company's near-term debt maturities and to convey a comfortable liquidity position, the Adani-group company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The port operator expects $520 million notes to remain outstanding after the completion of this offering. Adani Ports intends to offer to purchase for cash about $130 million of outstanding notes in each of the next four quarters.