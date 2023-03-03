Adani Ports Shares Surge After Analysts Make Case For 'Strong Play' In Indian Ports
Adani Ports' characteristics include pricing power and strong right to win by providing an end-to-end logistics offering.
The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. surged after analysts made a case for 'strong play' in Indian ports.
Adding to this was Rajiv Jain calling the airports, ports, and energy assets owned by the Adani Group "fantastic", "irreplaceable" and available at a good price, hours after his GQG Partners invested nearly $2 billion in the conglomerate.
Adani Ports is a strong play on India's port sector, which has attractive characteristics, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. These characteristics, the brokerage said, include pricing power, prospects of privatisation, strong right to win by providing an end-to-end logistics offering.
"We note that the ports business is otherwise an attractive one with pricing power, well-demonstrated by a sharp increase of around 10% in realisations taken by Adani Ports in FY2023," Kotak said in its March 3 investor note.
The brokerage estimated a "sub-7% volume CAGR over fiscal 2022 through 2025 in existing assets and a 13% CAGR in overall volumes".
Shares of the company jumped 8.09% to Rs 673.3 as of 11:41 a.m., compared with 1.47% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.6 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 62.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, all maintained 'buy', according to Bloomberg. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.3%.
Here's What brokerages said:
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintains a "buy" rating with a fair value of Rs 810, implying a potential upside of 30%.
Says Adani Ports is a strong play on India's port business with attractive characteristics.
Valuations are attractive for a strong play on the remunerative port business.
Growing port portfolios and prospects of an end-to-end logistics offering enthuse.
Morgan Stanley
Keeps 'overweight' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 697, implying a 12% upside.
Assumes the company realises the value of its gross fixed assets at the end of the forecast period and applies a terminal growth rate of 5% to the special economic zone and logistics businesses.
Applies 10%, 75%, and 15% weights to its bull, base, and bear cases, respectively.
Mark faster-than-expected volume growth, strong earnings growth in logistics, strong free cash flow, and value-accretive acquisitions as risks to the upside.
Slower-than-expected volume growth, value-dilutive acquisitions, and rising competition are downside risks.
On Thursday, Adani Group promoters raised $1.87 billion, or about Rs 15,446 crore, by selling stakes in four companies to U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners.
GQG Partners acquired 3.39% in Adani Enterprises Ltd., 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.55% in Adani Transmission Ltd. and 3.51% in Adani Green Energy Ltd. from the SB Adani Family Trust.
"This may assuage concerns about the group’s ability to raise funding for the repayment of loans against its listed company shares, its stated target," said Kotak.