Adani Ports Shares Surge After Analysts Make Case For 'Strong Play' In Indian Ports

The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. surged after analysts made a case for 'strong play' in Indian ports.

Adding to this was Rajiv Jain calling the airports, ports, and energy assets owned by the Adani Group "fantastic", "irreplaceable" and available at a good price, hours after his GQG Partners invested nearly $2 billion in the conglomerate.

Adani Ports is a strong play on India's port sector, which has attractive characteristics, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. These characteristics, the brokerage said, include pricing power, prospects of privatisation, strong right to win by providing an end-to-end logistics offering.

"We note that the ports business is otherwise an attractive one with pricing power, well-demonstrated by a sharp increase of around 10% in realisations taken by Adani Ports in FY2023," Kotak said in its March 3 investor note.

The brokerage estimated a "sub-7% volume CAGR over fiscal 2022 through 2025 in existing assets and a 13% CAGR in overall volumes".