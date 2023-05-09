Adani Ports Shares Rise On Buyback Of Debt Worth $130 Million

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. gained as the company is prepaying $130 million worth of debt to allay investor concerns over its liquidity position.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led firm received offers worth Rs 3,377.6 crore, or $412.7 million, for the partial buyback of its debt, according to an exchange filing. That's in excess of over 300% of its initially offered amount as of the expiration date for the early tender offer on May 8.

The company has offered to buy back Rs 1,063.9 crore, or $130 million worth of 3.375% senior notes.