Adani Ports Shares Rise On Buyback Of Debt Worth $130 Million
The company received offers worth $412.7 million for partial buyback offer of senior notes.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. gained as the company is prepaying $130 million worth of debt to allay investor concerns over its liquidity position.
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led firm received offers worth Rs 3,377.6 crore, or $412.7 million, for the partial buyback of its debt, according to an exchange filing. That's in excess of over 300% of its initially offered amount as of the expiration date for the early tender offer on May 8.
The company has offered to buy back Rs 1,063.9 crore, or $130 million worth of 3.375% senior notes.
Adani Ports will accept the offer for the purchase of about 34.3% of the senior notes, for which the holders will receive Rs 79,369.2, or $970, per Rs 81,824, or $1,000, principal amount.
The settlement date for the notes is expected to be May 10, according to the May 9 filing.
Shares of Adani Ports rose 1.14% to Rs 692.8 apiece, compared to the 0.17% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:34 a.m.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, all 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 17.1%.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime