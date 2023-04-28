Adani Ports Shares Gain On Market Share, Cargo Volume Growth Over Two Decades

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were trading higher as the company's market share and cargo volume grew over the past two decades.

Adani Ports holds 23.5% market share in Indian cargo segment and 49% share in non-major ports segment as of 2023, the company said.

Over the past two decades, its market share in Indian cargo rose to 23.5% in 2023 from 1% in 2002, the company said. Share in non-major ports rose from 3% in 2002.