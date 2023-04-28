Adani Ports Shares Gain On Market Share, Cargo Volume Growth Over Two Decades
Adani Ports holds 23.5% market share in Indian cargo segment and 49% in non-major ports segment as of 2023, the company said.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were trading higher as the company's market share and cargo volume grew over the past two decades.
Over the past two decades, its market share in Indian cargo rose to 23.5% in 2023 from 1% in 2002, the company said. Share in non-major ports rose from 3% in 2002.
The ports operator has posted 25% CAGR growth in cargo volumes over the past two decades. This compares with a 7% CAGR growth in the industry. It includes organic as well as inorganic growth, the company said.
The cargo volumes for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stood at 337 MMT in FY23, as compared with an industry number of 1,433 MMT.
Apart from this, the approximate customs duty collected from cargo routed through the company's ports has risen over the last three years, the company said. The amount was at Rs 41,110 crore in FY21, Rs 60,945 crore in FY22, and Rs 80,732 crore in FY23, according to company data.
The stock was trading 2.08% higher at Rs 673.50 per share, as compared with a 0.2% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50, as of 11:16 a.m. on Friday.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the stock, 17 maintained 'buy' and one analyst recommended 'hold', according to data by Cogencis.
The Adani Group-owned ports operator said that it has capitalised on the railways public-private partnership initiative, permitting ports, mines or cluster of industries to provide last or first-mile connectivity through private funding.
The company, through non-government railway model, has established rail connectivity to its ports. These include a 54 km railway line from Adipur to Mundra Port and a 64 km railway line from Bhadrak to Dhamra Port, Adani Ports said.
Adani Ports' share of rail modal for dispatch or receipt increased consistently over the years, with 39% share in fiscal 2023. This led to "low-cost transportation and reducing the cost of logistics to the trade and also encouraging the eco-friendly mode of transportation", Adani Ports said.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.