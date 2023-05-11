Adani Ports Shares Gain After Early Settlement Of Senior Notes

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. gained after it completed the early settlement of notes tendered worth $130 million, or Rs 1,066.62 crore.

The notes were tendered pursuant to an offer for its 3.37% senior notes, due in 2024, it said in a stock exchange filing.

It paid a total amount of $127.39 million (Rs 1,045.20 crore), including payment of $970 (Rs 79,585.98) per $1,000 (Rs 82,047.40) principal amount and accrued interest of $9.9375 (Rs 815.35) per $1,000 of the notes validly tendered on or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 8, Adani Ports said.

The Adani Group company had arranged for the tendered notes to be cancelled on May 10, 2023.

The outstanding principal amount of notes following cancellation is $520 million (Rs 4,266.47 crore).