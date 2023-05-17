Adani Ports Handles Record Rail Cargo Of 120.5 MMT In FY23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s rail cargo volumes hit a record high in fiscal 2022–23.

The flagship of the ports-to-power Adani Group handled 120.5 million metric tonnes of rail cargo in FY23, a 22.2% growth over FY22, according to a company statement.

That comes as Indian Railways' cargo volume surged 62% in FY23 under its General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme, aimed at increasing private investments to counter shortages of wagons.

Adani Ports generated about Rs 14,000 crore in revenue for the railways from cargo movement.

The group's Mundra port handled over 15,000 container trains in FY23, with a 4.3% year-on-year growth in double-stack container trains that reduce per-unit cost and improve efficiency.