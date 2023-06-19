Adani-Owned Trainman Not A Competition, Says IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corp. said it will not face any competition from Adani Group's acquisition of Trainman.

Trainman is one of the 32 business-to-consumer partners of IRCTC, contributing 0.13% of the total reserved ticketing volumes, according to a statement by the government-controlled company. The acquisition by any other agency will not change the "application of the extant B2C policy in anyway" and all the integrations and operations will "continue to be done through IRCTC".

Adani Enterprises Ltd. said on Friday that it would acquire 100% of Stark Enterprises, the operator of train ticket booking platform Trainman.

According to IRCTC, it has partnered with many agencies under the business-to-business, business-to-consumer and e-governance schemes to complement its reach, and there is no competition between IRCTC and its agents.