Adani-Hindenburg Row: SEBI Can Regulate F&O Exposure But Won't Restrict Access, Says JN Gupta

India has enough regulations in place to check significant disruptions in the market, JN Gupta, managing director of Stakeholder Empowerment Services, said while referring to SEBI's role in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

"When my company releases a report, I have to abide by the law, I am abiding by what SEBI says," Gupta told BQ Prime in an interview. "Unfortunately, in a situation like this when Hindenburg issues a report, none of the SEBI laws apply, so SEBI is unable to take any action against a person."

According to Gupta, the regulator would warn investors of the risks associated with the markets instead of actively shielding them or limiting access to the market.