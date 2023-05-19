Adani-Hindenburg Row: Key Takeaways From Supreme Court Panel's Report

The Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into the Adani-Hindenburg matter did not find any regulatory failures. The panel also didn't raise any issues with the disclosures made by the Adani Group.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is currently investigating the minimum public shareholding and related-party disclosures, said the Justice Sapre-headed committee, which submitted its report on May 12. These investigations will be disclosed to the apex court, it said.

BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of the report. Here are the key findings: