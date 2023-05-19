Adani-Hindenburg PILs: Group Took Steps To Build Investor Confidence, Says Supreme Court Panel

The Adani Group has taken necessary steps to comfort retail investors after the volatility caused by Hindenburg Research's report, according to the report of the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee.

"This is evident from the empirical data that shows the retail investment exposure to Adani stocks has increased multifold after Jan. 24," the committee said in the report. BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of the report.

The mitigating measures taken by the Adani Group has helped in building confidence in its stocks, which are stable now, it said. "The Adani Group pared down the debt secured by encumbrances on their shareholding, infusion of fresh investment into Adani stocks by way of investment of nearly $2 billion by a private equity investor and the likes is what built confidence in the stocks."