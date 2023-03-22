Adani Group To Bid For More Airports

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, the company won bids to operate six airports.

"Once the tender document is out, we will study it and make a strategy," Bansal said, at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023. "Our strategy is to create scale and if the bid condition is right, we'll bid."

In the upcoming years, 30 cities will have dual airports along with Delhi and Mumbai, according to Bansal.

After the operationalisation of the Noida airport in the National Capital Region and the Navi Mumbai airport, both Delhi and Mumbai will have twin airports.