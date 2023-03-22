Adani Group To Bid For More Airports
The strategy is to create scale and if the bid condition is right, the firm will bid, said Adani Airports' CEO Arun Bansal.
Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. will bid for more airports as it expects to become one of the leading airport operators in the world, said Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal on Wednesday.
India's largest private airport operator has seven operational airports currently in its portfolio, including the Mumbai airport, while the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to start operations by the end of next year.
In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, the company won bids to operate six airports.
"Once the tender document is out, we will study it and make a strategy," Bansal said, at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023. "Our strategy is to create scale and if the bid condition is right, we'll bid."
In the upcoming years, 30 cities will have dual airports along with Delhi and Mumbai, according to Bansal.
After the operationalisation of the Noida airport in the National Capital Region and the Navi Mumbai airport, both Delhi and Mumbai will have twin airports.
Bansal highlighted that the operational costs of airports had to come down by 30–50% over the coming years. "The reduction in costs will allow us to pass that benefit to customers, which can spur the air passenger traffic in the country."
He estimates India's passenger traffic to touch 100 crore by 2040, with an average growth of 8.5% over the years.
Bansal said India was well-placed to become the biggest hub in the world given the booming passenger traffic, growing infrastructure, sound process and regulatory framework, and its unique geographical location in the world map.
However, talent remains a key concern, he said. The company is looking to set up an institute with the government to address the concern, Bansal said.
