Adani Group Stocks: Maybe We Didn't Pay Attention?

When that crash had happened, I had put out a note saying that the low had hit a 78.6% Fib retracement and asked to buy. The rally carried to Rs 2,239 and typically, in stocks that have turned bearish or where a strong down move is in progress, a retracement doesn’t usually go beyond 38%. So, chances are pretty good that the rally in Adani Enterprises is completed and now the down move should commence. Panic bottoms hold only for a while. Hence, if the decline resumes, as seems quite possible, the next projected target should be around Rs 650 levels.

Recently, Devina Mehra of First Global did some further work on Damodaran’s valuation and said that the value could easily fall to Rs 645 levels if one assumes a slightly higher cost of capital. Now, it does seem to me that one thing that may surely go up for the Adani Group will be cost of capital. So, chances that we will have a down break also increase if that were to happen

Where Adani Enterprises goes, so shall the rest of the group. The pace and extent may vary. But they will follow the leader. The selloff in Adani Transmission began in September 2022 and never looked back. Adani Green saw its top being made in May 2022 and has been headed lower since. Adani Ports, too, started dropping since September 2022, as did Adani Wilmar while Adani Power topped out in August 2022. It is only Adani Total that topped out in January 2023, but it had been preceded by a consolidation for about three months in a tight range, hinting at some distribution perhaps. There has been very minimal rallies in all these stocks, implying that there is no review of them despite the steep fall.

What emerges here is that all the stocks from the group were flashing topping out signals right from around September 2022. But the hoopla around the group was so big that almost all of us got distracted by the price rise and no one questioned their sky-high valuations or steadily deteriorating technical picture. Analysts of all hues are at fault at losing the ball in the case of Adani stocks.

Hindenburg has hit on the super expensive valuations and have forwarded or built arguments of arguable kind to support their conclusion for a short sell. Be that as it may, it did need someone to cry wolf loudly enough for the market and its participants to sit up and pay attention. Fortunes have been made and lost in the moves in the stock since Jan. 27 but only the courageous have chosen to trade in these names. The rest have simply chosen to ignore what’s going on, waiting for ‘the dust to settle.

Funnily though, all tweets and opinions have all been about where to buy the stocks. I have had many people enquire and I am sure this is also the case with most active market players. Hardly anyone is looking to go short in the two names that are in F&O. In fact, people are finding value in Adani Ports, which everyone feels is the only stock in the group with some ‘fundamental merit’.

Were people hurt in the big crash? Not many I would think. The float is very low in every stock and hence public participation was quite limited and institutional presence anyway was very limited, barring LIC. Traders got into the act during the strong drive up and some may have been burnt in the sharp slide. But some of them may also have switched camps to play short as well. The high volatility in both Adani Enterprise and Adani Ports in futures segment has seen options activity in the counters pick up tremendously.

In terms of correlation, it seems that Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar are more willing to rally compared to Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green. Chart 3 shows the relative performance. This aspect may continue to be the case into the future as well. Trends of Adani Ports will be closely allied as this is the other stock available in F&O segment.