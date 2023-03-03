Adani Group Stocks Gain For The Third Straight Day

The gains came a day after promoters of the Adani Group raised $1.87 billion, or about Rs 15,446 crore, by selling stakes in four companies on Thursday to U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners.

The investments were made across Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Transmission Ltd., according to a group statement.

GQG Partners bought 3.39% stake in Adani Enterprises, 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.55% in Adani Transmission and 3.51% in Adani Green Energy from the SB Adani Family Trust.

GQG Partners is a global equity investment boutique, managing $92 billion worth of client assets as of January.