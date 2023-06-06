BQPrimeMarketsAdani Group Stocks Gain After Completion Of Deleveraging Programme
Adani Group Stocks Gain After Completion Of Deleveraging Programme

Adani Group has full prepaid margin-linked share backed financing of $2.15 billion until March 12, before the due date of March 31

06 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM IST
BQPrime
Adani Group logo seen on the facade of one of its buildings. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Shares of most Adani Group companies rose on Tuesday after it announced that it had completed its $2.65 billion deleveraging programme, improving its major key financial metrics.

The Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing totalling $2.15 billion until March 12, before the due date of March 31, 2023, according to a statement.

Among the group companies, Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained the most at 3.69%, followed by ACC Ltd., which rose 1.86%. Adani Enterprises Ltd. advanced 0.68%.

Adani Transmission Ltd. declined the most at 1.87%.

The market value of the listed group companies has rebounded 53.4% since the February 27 lows as of Tuesday.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

