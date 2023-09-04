Adani Group Stocks Continue To Rise; No Sustained Selling After OCCRP Report

Most Adani Group stocks advanced on Monday, despite allegations of 'opaque' trading on the group by a report released by OCCRP last week.

While the report had initially prompted market reaction, no sustained selling in Adani Group stocks was observed.

Six out of the 10 Adani Group stocks ended higher in trade on Sept. 4. Adani Power Ltd. saw the highest gain at 4.51%, followed by ACC Ltd., which was up 2.46%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. fell the most, closing at negative 1.09%.

The total market capitalisation of all the stocks in the Adani Group has grown by Rs 24,100.4 crore, since close of markets on Aug. 31.