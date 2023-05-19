Adani Group Stocks Advance After Supreme Court Panel's Report
FPIs who have invested in Adani stocks are compliant with SEBI norms, says the expert committee.
Shares of Adani Group companies rose on Friday after the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into the Adani-Hindenburg matter did not find any regulatory failures.
Foreign portfolio investors in the Adani Group stocks are compliant with SEBI's regulations, the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court said in its report.
Adani Wilmar Ltd. led the pack with 5.66% gains, followed by Adani Power Ltd., which advanced 5.02%. Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of the group, was up 3.65%.
However, Adani Total Gas Ltd. traded lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.30% higher at 2:46 p.m.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.