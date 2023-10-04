Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Shares of most Adani group companies rose after Abu Dhabi International Holding Company increased its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to 5.04%. The move comes barely a week after the UAE-based company exited Adani Green and Adani Transmission by selling its entire holding.

The top gainer was Adani Wilmar Ltd., which rose 5%, followed by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which was up almost 3%, and Adani Power Ltd., which logged above 2% gains.