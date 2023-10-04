Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth taking the market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore, intraday.
Shares of most Adani group companies rose after Abu Dhabi International Holding Company increased its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to 5.04%. The move comes barely a week after the UAE-based company exited Adani Green and Adani Transmission by selling its entire holding.
The top gainer was Adani Wilmar Ltd., which rose 5%, followed by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which was up almost 3%, and Adani Power Ltd., which logged above 2% gains.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore, intraday.
As of 12:56 p.m., the shares added Rs 9,581 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.81 lakh crore.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.