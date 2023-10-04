BQPrimeMarketsAdani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth taking the market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore, intraday.

04 Oct 2023, 1:17 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Shares of most Adani group companies rose after Abu Dhabi International Holding Company increased its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to 5.04%. The move comes barely a week after the UAE-based company exited Adani Green and Adani Transmission by selling its entire holding.

The top gainer was Adani Wilmar Ltd., which rose 5%, followed by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which was up almost 3%, and Adani Power Ltd., which logged above 2% gains.

ALSO READ

Abu Dhabi-Based IHC Increases Stake In Adani Enterprises To Over 5%

Opinion
Abu Dhabi-Based IHC Increases Stake In Adani Enterprises To Over 5%
Read More

Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore, intraday.

As of 12:56 p.m., the shares added Rs 9,581 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.81 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT