Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 23,000 Crore To Investor Wealth

Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Tuesday, with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. leading the advance by over 3%.

Adani Power Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. also rose over 2%. On Monday, the Adani Group condemned the Financial Times for the "malicious campaign to tarnish its global reputation."

The company said in a statement that the Financial Times is deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.