Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 23,000 Crore To Investor Wealth
Adani stocks added Rs 23,008 crore to investor wealth taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 10.7 lakh crore so far Tuesday
Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Tuesday, with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. leading the advance by over 3%.
Adani Power Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. also rose over 2%. On Monday, the Adani Group condemned the Financial Times for the "malicious campaign to tarnish its global reputation."
The company said in a statement that the Financial Times is deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. also said on Monday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and highlighted that the war with Hamas was concentrated in the south while Haifa Port is located in the northern region.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 23,008 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 10.7 lakh crore so far in the day.
As of 10:54 a.m., the shares added Rs 18,441 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.65 lakh crore.
