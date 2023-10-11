Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 21,000 Crore To Investor Wealth
As of 10:26 a.m., the shares added Rs 15,273 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.8 lakh crore.
Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Wednesday, with Adani Green Energy Ltd. leading the advance by nearly 3%.
ACC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. all rose over 1%.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 21,415 crore to investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 10.9 lakh crore so far on Wednesday.
