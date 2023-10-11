Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 21,000 Crore To Investor Wealth  

BQPrimeMarketsAdani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 21,000 Crore To Investor Wealth  
As of 10:26 a.m., the shares added Rs 15,273 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.8 lakh crore.

11 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings.(Source: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings.(Source: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Wednesday, with Adani Green Energy Ltd. leading the advance by nearly 3%.

ACC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. all rose over 1%.

Adani Group stocks added Rs 21,415 crore to investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 10.9 lakh crore so far on Wednesday.

