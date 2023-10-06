Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 14,000 Crore In Investor Wealth Intraday
Adani Group stocks added Rs 14,585 crore in investor wealth taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 10.91 lakh crore.
Shares of all Adani Group companies advanced in early trade on Friday, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. leading the gains by over 1%.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., while Adani Transmission Ltd. also advanced by over 0.72%.
Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd. were marginally up after its edible oil volumes grew 5% year-on-year during the second quarter of FY24, according to an exchange filing. Food and FMCG volumes grew 18% year-on-year, and industry essentials volumes grew 25% year-on-year.
However, standalone sales value growth fell 13% over the previous year, reflecting the price cuts taken on account of the sharp fall in global edible oil prices.
As of 9:49 a.m., the shares added Rs 7,393 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to Rs 10.84 lakh crore.
