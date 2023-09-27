Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 10,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
The total market capitalisation stood at Rs 11.02 lakh crore, intraday.
Shares of most Adani Group companies rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. rose over 0.5%. While NDTV Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd. were little changed.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 10,602 crore in investor wealth, taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 11.02 lakh crore intraday.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. fell nearly 1%.
Adani Group Bags Rs 13,888 Crore Worth Contracts For Smart Meter Installation In Maharashtra
