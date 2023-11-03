Adani Group Stocks Add Nearly Rs 26,000 Crore To Investor Wealth

Adani Ports recorded the highest ever monthly cargo volumes of 37 million tonne in October. The port handled 240 MT of cargo in the initial seven months of the fiscal vis-à-vis full-year cargo volume guidance of 370–390 MT.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 333 crore for the second quarter, compared to Rs 432 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing. Revenue was down 41% at Rs 22,517 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were up 30% to Rs 2,430 crore.

Adani Power Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September rose more than nine times on the back of a one-time gain and higher sales.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 6,594 crore in the quarter ended September as compared with Rs 696 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.