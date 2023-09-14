Adani Group Forms JV To Sell Green Ammonia, Hydrogen Derivates In Japan

Adani Global Pte., a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated a joint venture in Singapore to sell and market green ammonia and green hydrogen.

The conglomerate's unit entered into a joint venture with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte.'s to form Kowa Green Fuel Pte. on Sept. 13 in Singapore, according to an exchange filing. The JV will look after the sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen, and their derivatives in Japan, Taiwan, and Hawaii.

Adani will hold 50% stake in the joint venture Kowa Green Fuel Pte., which is yet to commence business operations