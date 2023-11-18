Adani Group Denies Allegations Of Favouritism In Maharashtra Govt's Latest Dharavi Notification

The Adani Group on Saturday denied allegations of irregularities in a recent notification by the Maharashtra government, which related to modifications to the Development Control Rules for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

In a media statement, the group said that any allegations of favouritism should be seen as a "mischievous ploy to muddy the waters and divert attention from our goal of transformational urban management."

Earlier in the week, newspaper Hindustan Times had reported that the change introduced by the state government, which allows the use of transfer of development rights or TDR without indexation, would give more value to the Adani Group for the TDR generated from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The report also said that the changes would mandate all city builders buy the first 40% of their required TDR from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Transfer of development rights is used to make a certain amount of built up area available in exchange for land that is surrendered or relinquished - usually for an infrastructure project.