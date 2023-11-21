Adani Group Companies Add Over Rs 20,000 Crore In Investor Wealth Intraday

Shares of Adani Group companies advanced as Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose over 3% and Adani Wilmar Ltd. over 4% by noon trade on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises' shares rose after its subsidy Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt. incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at the Macau International Airport.

Adani Total Gas Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. were trading above 1%, while Ambuja Cements Ltd. fluctuated.

Adani Group stocks added Rs 20,960.2 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 10.4 lakh crore so far during the day.

As of 10:59 a.m., the shares added Rs 13,958 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore.