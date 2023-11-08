Adani Group Adds Over Rs 21,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains on Wednesday, with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. leading the advance.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. was trading above 2%, while Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., and ACC Ltd. was an outlier as it was trading marginally lower.

Adani Group stocks added Rs 21,089 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.5 lakh crore during the day.

As of 1:44 p.m., the shares added Rs 14,772 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.4 lakh crore.