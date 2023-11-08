Adani Group Adds Over Rs 21,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
The total market capitalisation rose to approximately Rs 10.5 lakh crore during the day.
Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains on Wednesday, with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. leading the advance.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. was trading above 2%, while Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., and ACC Ltd. was an outlier as it was trading marginally lower.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 21,089 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.5 lakh crore during the day.
As of 1:44 p.m., the shares added Rs 14,772 crore in market value, taking the capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.4 lakh crore.
The group has proposed to the Sri Lankan government to set up the wind project in the northwestern region at an initial investment of $750 million, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., told BQ Prime at a post-event interaction in Colombo.
Adani Group plans to set up a 500-megawatt wind power project in Sri Lanka after successful completion of a $553 million debt financing from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. for its Colombo West International Terminal.
Adani Ports is planning to add more strategic locations to its portfolio of international ports that at present are in Israel's Haifa and Sri Lanka.
The Adani Group is exploring green energy opportunities in Bhutan, billionaire Gautam Adani said after meeting Bhutanese monarch who is on an India visit.
"It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck," he posted on X. The Adani Group is "excited to explore opportunities" to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours", he said.
It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It was nice to hear his vision of his Kingdom of Happiness. His thoughts on the aspirational Bhutan are indeed inspiring. We are excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/yt6aZNxI1D— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 8, 2023
