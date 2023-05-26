Adani Green's Wind Capacity Crosses 1 GW As Gujarat Plant Is Commissioned

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s operational wind capacity crosses 1 gigawatt with the commissioning of a 130-megawatt plant in Gujarat.

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Green, has commissioned a 130 MW wind power plant at Kutchh in Gujarat, according to a company statement. This plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India at Rs 2.83/kWh.

The successful commissioning of this plant is in line with Adani Green's vision of achieving a total renewable portfolio capacity of 45 GW by 2030. The project takes AGEL's wind capacity to 1,101 MW, with the total operational renewable energy capacity increasing to 8,216 MW.

The plant will be managed by the Adani Group’s Energy Network Operation Centre, a cloud-based, data-intensive platform.