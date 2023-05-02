Adani Green Energy Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit Limit After Q4 Profit Jumps Fourfold

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. surged to hit the upper circuit after the company reported a fourfold jump in January-March net profit.

Net profit for the quarter ended March jumped to Rs 507 crore as compared with Rs 121 crore over the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. Revenue surged 78% to Rs 2,598 crore in the same quarter.

The sale of energy has increased by 58% year-on-year to 14,880 million units in fiscal 2023 on the back of strong capacity addition, analytics-driven O&M enabling high plant availability, and the deployment of the latest renewable technologies, according to the exchange filing.