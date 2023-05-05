Adani Enterprises Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Sees A Two-Fold Jump

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. gained on Friday after its net profit more than doubled in the March quarter.

The Gautam Adani-led company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 137% year-on-year to Rs 722.48 crore, according to an exchange filing, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 719.40 crore.

The net profit for the period was impacted by extraordinary items to the tune of Rs 362.32 crore. These include Rs 71.67 crore as expenses for floating an FPO in January and losses incurred at Mundra Solar PV Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, amounting to Rs 309.41 crore after adjusting for an unamortised government grant.