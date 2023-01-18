Adani Enterprises Sets FPO Floor Price At Rs 3,112 Per Share, Offers Rs 64 Discount

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has pegged the floor price for its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering at Rs 3,112 per share. This will be India's largest FPO yet.

The cap price for India's biggest such issue is Rs 3,276 apiece, according to an exchange filing by the company issued on Wednesday. The shares of the company closed at Rs 3,584.90 apiece on Wednesday.

The company is offering a discount of Rs 64 per share to retail buyers.

The minimum bid lot for the FPO will be four equity shares. Buyers can bid for multiples of four equity shares thereafter.

On application, bidders will have to pay half of the offer price upfront, Adani Enterprises said in the statement. The balance amount will have to be paid on one or more subsequent calls, it said.