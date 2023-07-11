Adani Enterprises Raises Rs 1,250 Crore Via NCDs

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has raised Rs 1,250 crore by issuing bonds.

The company raised the funds by allotment of 1,25,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each on a private placement basis, the Adani Group flagship said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises had also informed exchanges earlier that the company plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore via qualified institutional placement. Group companies Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. have also lined up QIPs worth Rs 8,500 crore and Rs 12,300 crore, respectively.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.3% higher at Rs 2,418 apiece on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.4% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.