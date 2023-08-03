Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises 44% On Higher Margin

During the previous quarter, a short seller had issued a report alleging certain issues against some of the Adani Group entities, which have been refuted by the parent company in its detailed response submitted to stock exchanges in January, the company said in its P&L note.

In the context of the report, there is a petition filed in the Supreme Court, and SEBI is examining compliance with laws and regulations by conducting inquiries into the group's listed companies. Given the matter is subjudice, the group has not considered any possible consequential effects thereof, if any, in these consolidated results, it said.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 2.76% higher at Rs 2,541.60 per share, as compared with a 0.86% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 3:20 p.m.