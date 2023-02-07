Adani Enterprises Closes 14.8% Higher, Most Group Stocks End With Gains

Most Adani Group stocks ended higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses suffered over the past 10 days after the Hindenburg Research report came out.

The trading was suspended three times during the day for Adani Enterprises Ltd. as it surged the maximum 20%. The stock pared some of the gains to end 14.8% higher, bouncing back from the slide of the last two weeks.

According to Rajesh Palviya, analyst at Axis Securities Ltd., Rs 2,000 will act as a crucial resistance but it is still down 40% from its recent highs.

"There has been significant shedding of open interest on the stock since Jan. 23, which stands at almost 40 lakh shares," Palviya said "We have witnessed some short covering in Tuesday's session. However, overall five-six days data indicates some short built up in the system."

"Till spot price does not cross over Rs 2,000, we will continue to see shorts on the stock," he said.

According to him, some consolidation can be expected in the stock in the range of Rs 1,500–2,000 levels.

"Once the stock crosses Rs 2,000 levels, we can see a bout of short covering. Advise to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,600 levels on the stock."