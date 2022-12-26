Adani Effect Propels India Stocks Past Most World Markets In 2022

Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate saw at least two of seven listed companies more than double in value this year, led by Adani Power Ltd. as it benefited from a jump in demand for electricity. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. has surged 113% after it became the second group firm to join the NSE Nifty 50 Index. The share price of Adani Wilmar Ltd., the group’s joint venture consumer food business, could gain another 24% from current levels, according to the 12-month consensus price target of analysts. Investors have sold off the group’s stocks of late amid steep valuations.