Adani Dollar Bonds Rally From Record Lows After UAE Royal Boost

A note from one of the group’s key units, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., rose 3.4 cents on the dollar to 68.8 cents as of 9:47 a.m. in Hong Kong. That pares its drop since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last week alleged “accounting fraud” at Adani group to about 10 cents. At least five other Adani group bonds rose by more than 1 cent on Tuesday.