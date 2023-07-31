ACC's Q1 Profit Doubled On Strong Volumes, Says Sharekhan's Ronald Siyoni

ACC Ltd.'s first-quarter profit doubled due to strong volume growth and improved operating efficiency, according to Sharekhan's Ronald Siyoni.

Lower raw material costs contributed to an improvement in operating efficiency, said Siyoni, associate vice president at Sharekhan Ltd. A volume growth of 23.2% year-on-year to 9.4 million tonne also contributed to the increase in profit, he said.

A majority of the brokerages raised ACC's price target and earnings estimates following the release of its first quarter results.