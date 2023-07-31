ACC's Q1 Profit Doubled On Strong Volumes, Says Sharekhan's Ronald Siyoni
Lower raw material costs contributed to improvement in operating efficiency, Siyoni said.
ACC Ltd.'s first-quarter profit doubled due to strong volume growth and improved operating efficiency, according to Sharekhan's Ronald Siyoni.
Lower raw material costs contributed to an improvement in operating efficiency, said Siyoni, associate vice president at Sharekhan Ltd. A volume growth of 23.2% year-on-year to 9.4 million tonne also contributed to the increase in profit, he said.
A majority of the brokerages raised ACC's price target and earnings estimates following the release of its first quarter results.
ACC Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 16.4% to Rs 5,201.1 crore.
Ebitda increased 81% to Rs 771 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.82% versus 9.54%.
Net profit up 105% at Rs 466.1 crore.
The cement sector is experiencing strong volume growth in the first quarter, with UltraTech Cement Ltd. reporting 20% growth and Shree Cement Ltd. posting 19% growth year-on-year in volumes, Siyoni said. Management commentary indicates that the robust volume growth is expected to continue, with cement majors guiding double-digit growth for FY24, he said.
Infrastructure and housing are key sources of demand, given that FY24 is a pre-election year, he said. Cement companies have planned aggressive capacity expansions, indicating strong long-term demand expectations in the sector, Siyoni said.
ACC: Ametha unit, which is expected to be commissioned by Q2 of FY24, will increase clinker capacity by 3.3 million tonne.
UltraTech: Expects capacity to increase to 155.05 million tonne from the current 129.95 MMT by FY25, after completion of its phase-2 expansion.
Shree Cement: Announced a Rs 7,000 crore capex plan to add 12 million tonne of cement capacity.