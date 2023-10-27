ACC Q2 Results Review: Volume Expansion Drives Profitability, Analysts Say

Analysts are positive on ACC Ltd. capacity expansion in the medium term, with lower costs driving profitability in the second quarter.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 387.9 crore in the September quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 87.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 334.2 crore.