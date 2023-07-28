ACC Q1 Results Review: Most Brokerages Raise Target Price As Profit Doubles
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's first-quarter profit doubled to Rs 466.1 crore.
The majority of the brokerages raised ACC Ltd.'s price target and earnings estimates after its profit doubled in the first quarter.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit doubled to Rs 466.1 crore in the June quarter in comparison with Rs 227.4 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company's Ebitda and net profit beat individual analysts estimates on account of higher-than-expected volume and lower input costs, partly offset by lower realisations.
ACC Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.4% to Rs 5,201.1 crore.
Ebitda increased 81% to Rs 771 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.82% versus 9.54%.
Net profit up 105% at Rs 466.1 crore.
The management indicated that the ready-mix concrete and construction chemicals sectors are on a robust growth trajectory. Energy efficiency, manpower productivity, and other operational efficiency measures helped the company optimise costs during the quarter.
Shares of ACC Ltd. fell 0.64% to Rs 1,928.15 apiece, compared to a 0.29% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:21 a.m. on Friday.
It has declined by 21.8% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average.
Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.6%.
Here's What Brokerages Say About ACC's Q1 Results
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains ‘buy’ with target price raised 12.2% to Rs 2,300.
Increased FY24 and FY25 Ebitda estimates by 9% and 2%, respectively, to factor in higher profits.
Net profit estimates were raised by 5.5% for FY24 and reduced by 3.2% for FY25.
Volume growth of 23% YoY to 9.4 million tons was partly led by the increased Master Supply Agreement transaction with Ambuja Cement Ltd.
Total cost per tonne declined 11% YoY, benefiting from lower input prices and better operating leverage.
Blended realisation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% for FY23–26, compared to 3% for CY18–23.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains 'neutral', with the target price raised to Rs 2,180 from Rs 2,000 earlier.
Earnings beat estimates on all fronts, with lower-than-expected costs.
Increased FY24 and FY25 Ebitda estimates by 25% and 23%, respectively, to account for higher profits and management’s guidance of sustaining the current cost structure.
Cement realisation declined by 4% YoY, offset by an 11% YoY drop in operating expenses and a 30% YoY decline in employee costs.
Lower costs and higher volumes drove Ebitda growth of 81% YoY.
The brokerage said it will monitor the sustainability of cost savings and profitability improvements.
Jefferies
Maintains 'buy' with a price target of Rs 2,250, implying a 16% upside.
Volume growth of 24% YoY partly reflects a component of intercompany sales with Ambuja, as was visible in the March quarter performance.
Estimates beat were driven by higher volumes and huge control of costs.
ACC's savings of Rs 250 per tonne on raw materials, power, and fuel costs are better than peers.
The Ametha capex project in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of FY24.
Dolat Capital Market Pvt.
Downgrade to 'accumulate' from 'buy', with the target price raised by 3.42% to Rs 2,236.
Rating downgrade to account for reduced upside after the stock price rallied by 10% in the past month.
Revenue estimates increased by 6% for FY24 and FY25 with an upward revision of volume estimates.
Net profit estimates increased by 4% for FY24 and 4.7% for FY25.
The brokerage expects -2.8% revenue CAGR and 37.9% net profit CAGR for FY23–25, led by -9% and 6% volume growth in FY24 and FY25, respectively, and flattish cement realisation.
Ametha capex, which is expected to be commissioned by Q2 of FY24, will increase cement capacity by 1 million tonne per annum.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.