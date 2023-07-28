ACC Q1 Results Review: Most Brokerages Raise Target Price As Profit Doubles

The majority of the brokerages raised ACC Ltd.'s price target and earnings estimates after its profit doubled in the first quarter.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit doubled to Rs 466.1 crore in the June quarter in comparison with Rs 227.4 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company's Ebitda and net profit beat individual analysts estimates on account of higher-than-expected volume and lower input costs, partly offset by lower realisations.