Abysmal Returns Of 2022 May Be Template For Years To Come, Says Kotak Securities

The poor market returns of 2022 may become the template for the next few years, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The Nifty 50 gained 4% in rupee terms and fell 6% in dollar terms last year, given the busy year in terms of news, Kotak said. The year was dotted with developments like the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 reopening, quantitative tightening by central banks, and extreme weather.

Analysts at Kotak cautioned that heightened geopolitical risks and rising interest rates would keep returns muted in the years to come.

Prolonged tension in Ukraine would adversely affect economies in Europe, Kotak said. Adding to this, the monetary tightening by central banks across the globe to fight inflation, wrote Kotak analysts Sanjeev Prasad, Anindya Bhowmik, and Sunita Baldawa in a note.

Even though the ongoing reopening in China would spark a rebound in economic activity, the country’s demographics are quite challenged, Kotak said. Moreover, investors are likely to see the impact of large climate change-related uncertainties on their returns, the note said.