Abrdn To Sell Its 10.2% Stake To Exit HDFC AMC

Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. is looking to sell its 10.2% stake to exit HDFC Asset Management Co. in a large deal on June 20.

The U.K.-based company is seeking at least Rs 3,920 crore from the sale of its stake, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.

It will offer 2.17 crore shares in the price range of Rs 1,800–1,892.45 apiece, representing a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

The stake sale would mean Abrdn would be fully exiting HDFC AMC.