Abbott India Shares At Record High After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Abbott India were trading 0.76% higher at Rs 23,930.35 apiece, compared to a 0.63% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:32 a.m. The stock hit an intra-day high of 4.19% at Rs 24,744.25 per share.

It has risen nearly 13.87% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 24.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.47.

Five out of the eight analysts tracking Abbott India maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests a 'hold', and two recommend 'sell'. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.5%.