ABB India Shares Gain After Jefferies Retains 'Buy' Citing Strong Order Inflow Outlook

Shares of ABB India Ltd. gained on Wednesday after Jefferies retained its 'buy' rating on the electrical solutions company, citing a strong order inflow outlook and expectations that execution would remain in double digits.

Key takeaways from ABB's analyst meet highlight;

Customer focus is on quality delivery as opposed to price negotiation.

The target market of $11-12 billion is growing across segments.

Growth is beyond Tier 1 cities and more broad-based.

ABB is exposed to 23 end markets in 18 business lines, comprising both the government and private sectors, where growth is being seen across segments, Jefferies said after the analyst meeting. New customer behaviour tends to look for reliable solutions and reliable suppliers who can deliver on commitments, it said.

The brokerage also noted that the food and beverage industry is showing strong growth, driven by production linked incentive schemes. Data centres and pharma industries have become larger as compared to earlier. These sectors will seek energy efficiency, putting ABB in a "sweet spot" given its electrification, motion, and automation portfolios, Jefferies said.

The market has become deeper as real wealth formation has taken place outside Tier 1 cities, according to the company's management. ABB’s trailing four-quarters order flow has risen 21% year-on-year.