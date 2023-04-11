ABB India Shares Fall After Kotak Downgrades It To 'Reduce'

In 2022, the engineering company saw new investments across segments, and they are focusing on emerging growth opportunities in electrification, including green hydrogen.

ABB India's 200 basis point year-on-year gross margin expansion and a low 10 days of working capital yielded an approximately 37% post-tax return on invested capital for ABB in 2022. But it may be hard to sustain and grow, the brokerage said.

Kotak retained the fair value of the stock at Rs 3,425 compared to the current market price of Rs 3,400.

Shares of ABB India declined 3.41% to Rs 3,281.80 as of 11:15 a.m., compared with a 0.47% rise in the Nifty 50. The stock has gained 22% so far in 2023.

Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 0.9%.