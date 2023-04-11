ABB India Shares Fall After Kotak Downgrades It To 'Reduce'
The brokerage does not expect the engineering company to sustain the improved margin.
Shares of ABB India Ltd. fell on Tuesday after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded it to 'reduce' from 'buy' following the recent rally, citing that it will be tough for the engineering company to sustain the improved margins.
ABB will meaningfully benefit in 2022 from endeavours over the past few years, Kotak said. Some of these endeavours are:
Focus on the development of channel partners.
Launch of the e-commerce platform in eMart.
Dedicated segment managers capture growth opportunities in the electrification segment.
In 2022, the engineering company saw new investments across segments, and they are focusing on emerging growth opportunities in electrification, including green hydrogen.
ABB India's 200 basis point year-on-year gross margin expansion and a low 10 days of working capital yielded an approximately 37% post-tax return on invested capital for ABB in 2022. But it may be hard to sustain and grow, the brokerage said.
Kotak retained the fair value of the stock at Rs 3,425 compared to the current market price of Rs 3,400.
Shares of ABB India declined 3.41% to Rs 3,281.80 as of 11:15 a.m., compared with a 0.47% rise in the Nifty 50. The stock has gained 22% so far in 2023.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 0.9%.