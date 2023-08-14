ABB India Q2 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Price As Profit More Than Doubles
The company's consolidated net profit rose 110.7% year-on-year to Rs 295.6 crore in the June quarter.
Brokerages have raised the target price of ABB India Ltd. after it reported a robust quarterly performance, led by execution pickup across segments.
With a favourable product mix, higher service income, and operating leverage, the company was able to expand its margin by 420 basis points year-on-year, Yes Securities (India) Ltd. said in a note on Sunday.
An increasing number of Indian automobile original equipment manufacturers are investing in robotics, which is gaining a lot of traction, it said. "There is (a) healthy optimism in the overall domestic market, based on which the company sees a robust pipeline."
The management of the engineering services company mentioned that operational efficiency and better project execution drove profitability, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 111% year-on-year to Rs 295.6 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 190.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The order book is up 29% year-year and provides revenue growth visibility. Margin expanded due to higher capacity utilisation and lower project contributions. Railways, data centres, renewables, warehouses, and logistics are focus areas, Jefferies said.
ABB India Q2 CY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22% at Rs 2,508.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,394.9 crore).
Ebitda up 76% at Rs 348.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).
Margin at 13.9% vs 9.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.5%).
Net profit up 111% at Rs 295.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 190.7 crore).
Here's What Analysts Say About ABB India Earnings
Yes Securities
Yes Securities has upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'reduce' and revised the target price to Rs 4,539 from Rs 3,568, implying a return potential of 0.3%
Order inflow growth of 10% year-on-year despite low single-digit growth for the base orders. This was driven by double digit growth in electrification and process automation, while robotics saw moderate flows on a low base. A strong operational performance and higher other income led to doubling of profit after tax year-on-year.
Given the company's prowess in high-end, cutting-edge solutions, focus on innovation, deeper penetration in the domestic market, strong support from the parent and increasing localisation, ABB is a key beneficiary of the pickup in the capex cycle.
The company has been able to achieve gross margin consistency for the past few quarters on the back of superior product mix, higher share of service revenue and softening of commodity inflation.
The management is seeing strong momentum in automotive, electronics, data centres, food and beverage, railways and metro and others. There is healthy optimism in the overall domestic market, based on which the company sees a robust pipeline.
Jefferies
Jefferies has rated the stock 'buy' and raised the price target to Rs 5,260 from Rs 5,000. This implies an upside return potential of 16%.
"We believe a strong ordering outlook should ensure execution remains in double digits," it said in a note.
Penetration in Tier II and III cities is contributing to orders.
Focus is on educating/training electricians, architects and engineers on the product portfolio and building trust among the micro, small and medium enterprises also.
It raised the estimates of earnings per share by 5–6% for calendar years 2023–25, given the operating-leverage surprise.
Shares of ABB India fell as much as 6.02% to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,254.15 apiece. It pared losses to trade 3.29% lower at Rs 4,377.80 per share, compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:20 p.m.
It has risen nearly 62.13% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 45.98.
Of the 32 analysts tracking ABB India, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 11 recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.4%.