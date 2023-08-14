ABB India Q2 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Price As Profit More Than Doubles

Brokerages have raised the target price of ABB India Ltd. after it reported a robust quarterly performance, led by execution pickup across segments.

With a favourable product mix, higher service income, and operating leverage, the company was able to expand its margin by 420 basis points year-on-year, Yes Securities (India) Ltd. said in a note on Sunday.

An increasing number of Indian automobile original equipment manufacturers are investing in robotics, which is gaining a lot of traction, it said. "There is (a) healthy optimism in the overall domestic market, based on which the company sees a robust pipeline."

The management of the engineering services company mentioned that operational efficiency and better project execution drove profitability, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 111% year-on-year to Rs 295.6 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 190.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The order book is up 29% year-year and provides revenue growth visibility. Margin expanded due to higher capacity utilisation and lower project contributions. Railways, data centres, renewables, warehouses, and logistics are focus areas, Jefferies said.