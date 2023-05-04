ABB India Q1 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat

Shares of ABB India Ltd. gained after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, even as brokerages expect continued strong momentum in order inflows.

The company's first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 34% year-on-year to Rs 244.89 crore, according to an exchange filing, but was ahead of Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 183.9 crore.

Revenue gained 22.5% to Rs 2,411 crore, compared to Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 2,229.95 crore.