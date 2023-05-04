BQPrimeMarketsABB India Q1 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat
ABB India Q1 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit declined 34% YoY to Rs 244.89 crore, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 183.9 crore.

04 May 2023, 10:12 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ABB India Ltd.'s office building. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
ABB India Ltd.'s office building. (Source: Company website)
Shares of ABB India Ltd. gained after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, even as brokerages expect continued strong momentum in order inflows.

The company's first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 34% year-on-year to Rs 244.89 crore, according to an exchange filing, but was ahead of Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 183.9 crore.

Revenue gained 22.5% to Rs 2,411 crore, compared to Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 2,229.95 crore.

ABB India Q1 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 22.5% at Rs 2,411 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,229.95 crore).

  • Ebitda is up 52% at Rs 285.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 215.3 crore).

  • Ebitda margin: 11.8% versus 9.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.65%).

  • Net profit fell 34% to Rs 244.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 183.9 crore).

Shares of the company rose 3% to Rs 3,557.30, compared to a 0.15% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:47 a.m.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy,' nine suggest a 'hold,' and two recommend a 'sell,' according to Cogencis data. Among the remaining analysts, four were 'neutral' between 'buy' and 'hold' and three were neutral between 'hold' and 'sell'.

What Nomura Says:

  • Maintains 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 3,274 per share.

  • Says continued strong momentum in order inflows is the key upside risk.

  • Ebitda margin underperformance can be a key downside risk.

  • Results beat the consensus estimate, led by significantly higher than estimated profitability in the electrification segment.

  • Ebitda margin came in significantly above estimates, largely led by the beat in the electrification segment.

  • Order inflow growth was strong at about 36.4% year-on-year and beat the estimate.

