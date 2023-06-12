ABB India Gets Its Highest Target Price After UBS Upgrade

UBS Research has upgraded ABB India Ltd. to 'buy' from 'neutral', citing the short-cycle demand of its industrial product being stronger-than-expected on the back of its deeper geographical penetration.

The brokerage revised the target price of the engineering services firm to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,770, implying an upside return potential of 20.68%.

Despite the moderation in global growth, ABB has seen a 13% upgrade in consensus earnings in the past three months, reflecting a strong outlook beyond pent-up demand, according to the research house.

"ABB's ability to win more mandates from its parent (such as the recent low-voltage products), deepening tier 2/3 market penetration and significant scope to expand its addressable market in low-voltage electrification add to our confidence that earnings can grow at a high double-digit trajectory," the brokerage said in a note dated June 12.