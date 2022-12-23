ADVERTISEMENT
Abans Holdings Shares Decline After A Flat Debut

The stocks were listed at Rs 270 apiece on the BSE and at Rs 273 apiece on the NSE.
(Source: Josh Appel on Unsplash)
Abans Holdings Ltd.'s stock is listed on the BSE at Rs 270 per share, the same as its IPO price. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock debuted at Rs 273—a 1.1% premium.

The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 23. The issue price for the IPO was Rs 270 per share, and it was subscribed 1.1 times. Institutional buyers placed bids for 4.1 times the basket size reserved for them, whereas HNIs subscribed for 1.48 times their portion. The retail portion was 40% subscribed.

Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of Abans Group, plans to invest Rs 80 crore from the net proceeds of the IPO in its non-banking financial unit, Abans Finance Pvt., to meet its future capital needs.

