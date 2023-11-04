Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 27%
Revenue declined to Rs 1,454 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,622.91 crore.
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s profit declined in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's net profit fell 26.6% year-on-year to Rs 91 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 80.25 crore.
Aarti Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.7% at Rs 1,454 crore vs Rs 1,685 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,622.91 crore).
Ebitda drops 12.7% to Rs 233 crore vs Rs 267 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 225.04 crore).
Margin at 16.02% vs 15.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.90%).
Net profit down 26.6% at Rs 91 crore vs Rs 124 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.25 crore).
Shares of the company closed 0.69% higher at Rs 459.70 apiece on Friday, as compared with a rise of 0.51% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.